Absa customers stranded as system goes offline
Customers of Absa are furious as hundreds of consumers were unable to pay for shopping‚ petrol or at restaurants as their Absa cards failed to work after lunch time on Saturday.
“This is embarrassing” was a frequent refrain of customers who were stranded at restaurants and petrol stations unable to pay their bills.
@Absa how does your entire flipping bank go offline? On a Saturday? This is the second time in two weeks what the actual FFFFF? Literally no one in my family can draw money or pay for anything right now and zero notice sent out to anyone?!— Aqeelah Harron Ally (@SAFashionBreed) April 7, 2018
Many complained that they received no information from Absa to warn them they would be unable to use their debit or credit cards.
Gaynor Janeke tweeted that it was her birthday and she spent a wonderful morning at a spa but then couldn’t pay her bill.
She said she was “Totally embarrassed. Had to call my husband who luckily banks at another bank. This is the second time this month. All thanks to ABSA! You should consider informing your clients about your technical difficulties."
One person said he was stuck at a Gautrain station because he couldn’t pay for a ticket.
Literally stuck in the gautrain station cause payments keep on declining ... zero guys, zero !!!!— Thuto (@ThutoMA) April 7, 2018
Following an hour of tweets from people who couldn’t buy food‚ or were stuck at petrol stations‚ Absa finally responded on Twitter to say it was facing technical difficulties.
On its official Absa Twitter account the bank tweeted: “We are currently experiencing some technical difficulties. Our teams are working on it. We apologise for the inconvenience. Updates to follow shortly.”
Some were furious with the response.
Efforts to contact ABSA were unsuccessful.
Y'all better better fix this right quick I was at pick n pay now my card declined twice but when I check on my banking app I still have money in my account!!!!— ŤHĒ ĞŘĒĀŤ (@mofkin_thegreat) April 7, 2018
Hey #absa @Absa Thanks for crippling my Saturday. Can’t leave where I am because I can’t pay. Kids getting annoyed but that’s fun hey. Not even a heads up or sorry! Useless— PaulyK (@paulkroberts) April 7, 2018