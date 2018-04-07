Adila Chowan‚ a former employee at Imperial’s subsidiary‚ Associated Motor Holdings‚ brought a court application against Lamberti last year after she was fired for misconduct in September 2015. She was summarily suspended and investigated after she laid a grievance over Lamberti's comments.

Judge Piet Meyer found Chowan to be a credible witness who gave reliable evidence about how she was sidelined from being appointed as company CFO – despite promises made to her by Lamberti. He said Chowan's belief that she had suffered racial and gender discrimination was "justified"‚ based on the facts before the court.

The court also found that Chowan proved that she suffered damages as a result of Lamberti and AMH’s conduct.

In his resignation letter‚ Lamberti maintained that “while mistakes were made and there are important lessons to be learnt‚ there were no findings in the judgment of race or gender discrimination against AMH‚ Imperial or myself.

“Despite this‚ there has been a mainstream and social media frenzy of generally inaccurate commentary. This is being fuelled by a political agenda and legally incorrect interpretations of the judgment‚ which have culminated ... in the most vitriolic defamation of my person.

“The most telling aspect of this is the call for the minister and indeed the president to remove me from the Eskom board.”