South Africa

Off-duty cop gunned down in Mount Frere

07 April 2018 - 12:08 By Timeslive
Circumstances surrounding the fatal attack is under investigation.
Police in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape are combing the scene for clues that could lead to the arrest of the those responsible for a fatal attack on a police officer on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Edith Mjoko said the 36-year-old off-duty sergeant was found with gun shots in his upper body after being attacked by unknown suspects in the main street of the Mount Frere CBD just before 5am.

The sergeant was attached to Mount Frere SAPS Detective Services.

“The management of the South African Police Service in Eastern Cape is saddened by the death of the sergeant and the Acting Provincial Commissioner‚ Major-General Andre Swart‚ sends his sincere condolence to the family‚ friends and colleagues of the member‚” Mjoko said.

“Circumstances surrounding the fatal attack of our member is under investigation and police will leave no stone unturned to trace and arrest the suspect/s involved"‚ Swart added.

