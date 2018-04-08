South Africa

Bheki Cele applauds arrests of two suspects for Browns Farm killings

08 April 2018 - 16:47 By Timeslive
Bheki Cele.
Bheki Cele.
Image: Petru Saal

Police Minister Bheki Cele has applauded Western Cape police for arresting two suspects linked to the murder of four people in Brown’s Farm‚ Philippi‚ near Cape Town‚ on Tuesday evening.

Police announced on Sunday that two suspects‚ aged 27 and 34‚ had been arrested over the weekend and that detectives were in hot pursuit of a third suspect. Gunmen shot and killed four occupants sitting in a car‚ including two children aged 12 and 13‚ on April 3. A fifth person was critically injured.

Net closes in on 'ruthless killers' in Cape Town

Two people have been arrested and detectives are in hot pursuit of a third for a shooting spree that sent shockwaves through Philippi in Cape Town.
News
7 hours ago

“Police action must always be a step ahead of criminals‚ we will double our efforts in ensuring that crime intelligence must remain a powerful resource in the fight against crime. Crime prevention operations will be enhanced especially in hotspot areas‚ in order to bring down the levels of serious and violent crimes‚” Cele said‚

The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder. 

Police said the motive for the shooting incident remained unknown at this stage. However‚ SAPS investigators were hard at work in an effort to get to the bottom of the incident.

READ MORE:

People can't be 'murdered like flies', says Cele

South Africans cannot just be murdered like flies‚ a stern-faced police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Cele intervenes in violent N3 protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele has parachuted in to quell the rampant civil disobedience which prompted the closure of the N3 at the Mooi River Toll ...
News
6 days ago

New crime intelligence boss is squeaky clean… his bosses say

Newly appointed crime intelligence boss Anthony Jacobs has been vetted and is clean of any criminal record or scandal‚ Police Minister Bheki Cele and ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. 'They stayed together and drifted' - divers found alive South Africa
  2. Bheki Cele applauds arrests of two suspects for Browns Farm killings South Africa
  3. Headless body discovered in street of North West mining town South Africa
  4. Gauteng Health issues 133 licences of compliance to mental health NGOs South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X