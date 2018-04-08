“Police action must always be a step ahead of criminals‚ we will double our efforts in ensuring that crime intelligence must remain a powerful resource in the fight against crime. Crime prevention operations will be enhanced especially in hotspot areas‚ in order to bring down the levels of serious and violent crimes‚” Cele said‚

The suspects will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Police said the motive for the shooting incident remained unknown at this stage. However‚ SAPS investigators were hard at work in an effort to get to the bottom of the incident.