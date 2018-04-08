The Gauteng Department of Health has issued 133 licences for the 2018/19 financial year to mental Health NGOs that comply with the requirements of safe patient care and sound financial management.

“This was also in line with the regulations of the Mental Health Care Act number 17 of 2002 which dictates that NGOs be audited at least once per annum. “In compliance with the Act‚ both announced and unannounced visits have been conducted to NGOs in order to monitor and support the quality of care to the Mental Care users‚” the department said in a statement.

“I am quite happy that the Department has undertaken this meticulous exercise with vigour to ensure that the licensing process is flawless. The safety and care of mental health users remains key to us‚” said Professor Mkhululi Lukhele‚ acting head of the department.

The department said that in conformity with new regulations on the licensing of NGOs issued by the National Minister of Health in March‚ it had begun the planning process to workshop NGOs to understand and implement the new regulations.

“The Gauteng Department of Health would also like to take this opportunity to dispel the allegations of delays in the payment of subsidies. There is no truth in this‚ and there are no recorded incidents / complaints about the delay / non-payment of subsidies to the NGOs‚” it added.