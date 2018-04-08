A diving instructor and his student were found floating in the sea‚ alive‚ more than 8km from where they went missing off the coast of Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The alarm was sounded at 9.30am when diving instructor Jean Snyman‚ 45‚ and his student diver‚ Rezano Damoense‚ 36‚ were reported missing during a deep sea dive.

Ian Gray‚ station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Port Elizabeth said the pair had accompanied a group of recreational divers aboard a commercial boat. The recreational divers surfaced due to poor visibility at the dive site. They were not aware that the pair on the deep dive had surfaced away from the boat.