The new board is interim‚ pending confirmation by the Cabinet. Other new board members appointed are:

Zoli Kunene

Tshilidzi Marwala

Gen Themba Matanzima

Gloria Serobe

Talib Sadiq

Sue Rabkin

Sibusiso Sibisi

Cheryl Carolus

Nonzukiso Siyotula

Thami Magazi

Martin Mnisi

Gordhan said the changing of the Denel board was the first step the government was taking to ensure that good governance was restored and that the role the SOE played in state capture was reversed.

The minister said the immediate priorities for the board were to restore corporate governance‚ review the effectiveness of the management team‚ review major contracts‚ review the company’s financial position and consult all stakeholders.

In March‚ a few days after Gordhan was appointed public enterprises minister‚ Denel board chairperson Daniel Mantsha resigned.