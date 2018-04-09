DA man to study transport planning with best minds in USA

He plans to complete a Masters degree in urban or city planning with a focus or specialisation in transportation planning‚ which he said was an interest area of his since he previously served as the Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for transportation. He currently handles the basic education portfolio.

"I am filled with excitement at the prospect of pursuing a dream‚ by completing a 2-year full time Masters programme‚" Ollis said.

"I remain a member of the Democratic Alliance but will not be standing for public office in South Africa in the 2019 elections.

"I will be voting for the DA‚ wherever I am located in 2019 and I am sure that the party will do well in the 2019 election. I look forward to the day when the DA will lead both Gauteng and the Northern Cape as well as the Western Cape."