South Africa

DA man to study transport planning with best minds in USA

09 April 2018 - 11:19 By Timeslive
Ian Ollis. File photo.
Ian Ollis. File photo.
Image: Times Media Group

East London born politician Ian Ollis is heading for America to pursue a "dream"‚ in a change of pace after 13 years in the hurly-burly of opposition politics.

He announced on Twitter on Monday that he had been accepted to study at MIT‚ Harvard‚ UIUC‚ Rutgers‚ and NYU for the US fall semester of this year. He has until this weekend to select his final choice of university.

He plans to complete a Masters degree in urban or city planning with a focus or specialisation in transportation planning‚ which he said was an interest area of his since he previously served as the Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for transportation. He currently handles the basic education portfolio.

"I am filled with excitement at the prospect of pursuing a dream‚ by completing a 2-year full time Masters programme‚" Ollis said.

"I remain a member of the Democratic Alliance but will not be standing for public office in South Africa in the 2019 elections.

"I will be voting for the DA‚ wherever I am located in 2019 and I am sure that the party will do well in the 2019 election. I look forward to the day when the DA will lead both Gauteng and the Northern Cape as well as the Western Cape."

READ MORE:

'Do I want more female leaders? Of course I do' - Maimane

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has claimed a victory for his party’s move to adopt a new diversity clause in its constitution.
Politics
21 hours ago

DA would double child grant if it gets into power

The Democratic Alliance wants to double the child support grant if it gets into government next year.
Politics
3 days ago

SA can’t speak of new dawn while cabinet still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’: Maimane

South Africa cannot speak of a new dawn when the cabinet is still ‘crammed full of corrupt ministers’‚ says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Guns confiscated after shots fired near Madikizela-Mandela home South Africa
  2. Three children killed after wall collapses South Africa
  3. A mural memorial: Winnie's wall unveiled at Luthuli House South Africa
  4. Gotcha! Two police officers arrested for 'bribe' South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X