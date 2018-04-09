Durban cops hijacked

“The two men pretended to be in need of assistance. As the police stopped the van‚ the men withdrew firearms and pointed them at the officers‚” he said.

“The suspects disarmed both members of their state firearms. They pulled the members from the vehicle and drove away with a state vehicle.”

The police van was later found abandoned nearby‚ with the carless cops then walking to the Stella Sports Club to look for help.

“Charges of carjacking and robbery were opened at Umbilo for investigation and no arrests have been made‚” he said.