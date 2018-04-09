South Africa

Durban cops hijacked

09 April 2018 - 10:36 By Jeff Wicks
Police vehicle. File photo
Image: Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Two armed Durban police officers were hijacked on Monday‚ with the gunmen making their escape in a marked police van in the early hours of the morning.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that two officers stationed at Umbilo had been on patrol on Bulwer Road when they were approached by two men who feigned distress.

“The two men pretended to be in need of assistance. As the police stopped the van‚ the men withdrew firearms and pointed them at the officers‚” he said.

“The suspects disarmed both members of their state firearms. They pulled the members from the vehicle and drove away with a state vehicle.”

The police van was later found abandoned nearby‚ with the carless cops then walking to the Stella Sports Club to look for help.

“Charges of carjacking and robbery were opened at Umbilo for investigation and no arrests have been made‚” he said. 

