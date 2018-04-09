South Africa

Facebook data leak exposed up to 60‚000 in SA

09 April 2018 - 11:55 By Nick Hedley
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo.
A man is silhouetted against a video screen with an Facebook logo.
Image: DADO RUVIC

Nearly 60‚000 Facebook users in SA may be victims of the social network’s data breach.

A Facebook spokesman said 33 users in SA had installed an app used to share data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica‚ the firm often credited with US President Donald Trump’s election victory.

In SA 59‚777 Facebook users were "potentially impacted" through their friendships with people who had installed the personality quiz app‚ the spokesman said.

Facebook said the personal information of 87-million of its 2.2-billion users‚ most of them in the US‚ may have been wrongfully shared with Cambridge Analytica.

The app‚ created by a Cambridge University researcher in 2013‚ was installed by about 300‚000 people who shared their data as well as some of their friends’ data.

- Business Day

READ MORE:

Zuckerberg to face angry lawmakers as Facebook firestorm rages

Mark Zuckerberg will appear before US lawmakers this week as a firestorm rocks Facebook over its data privacy scandal, with pressure mounting for new ...
News
5 hours ago

Facebook secretly deleted messages Mark Zuckerberg sent on Messenger

Messages have vanished from recipient’s inboxes
News
2 days ago

Facebook scans the photos and links of your private Messenger texts

Facebook scans the links and images that people send each other on Facebook Messenger, and reads chats when they’re flagged to moderators, making ...
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Guns confiscated after shots fired near Madikizela-Mandela home South Africa
  2. Three children killed after wall collapses South Africa
  3. A mural memorial: Winnie's wall unveiled at Luthuli House South Africa
  4. Gotcha! Two police officers arrested for 'bribe' South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X