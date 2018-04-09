Nearly 60‚000 Facebook users in SA may be victims of the social network’s data breach.

A Facebook spokesman said 33 users in SA had installed an app used to share data with political consultancy Cambridge Analytica‚ the firm often credited with US President Donald Trump’s election victory.

In SA 59‚777 Facebook users were "potentially impacted" through their friendships with people who had installed the personality quiz app‚ the spokesman said.

Facebook said the personal information of 87-million of its 2.2-billion users‚ most of them in the US‚ may have been wrongfully shared with Cambridge Analytica.

The app‚ created by a Cambridge University researcher in 2013‚ was installed by about 300‚000 people who shared their data as well as some of their friends’ data.

- Business Day