South African Revenue Services (Sars) former officials Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg are set to make a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The three were summoned to appear in court on charges related to the alleged bugging of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices in 2007. The charges form part of the alleged "rogue unit" narrative‚ now largely discredited.

The allegations on the bugging of the NPA offices surfaced in a KPMG report‚ parts of which were retracted by the audit firm‚ which also refunded Sars the R23-million it paid for the report.