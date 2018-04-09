A Paarl man who was involved in a road rage incident last year‚ during which he was insulted and allegedly called “a hotnot”‚ has no regrets after going through a reconciliation process with his assailant.

“When I look back‚ I don’t regret taking the path of reconciliation. I would do it over again‚” Egan Vortser‚ 26‚ told Times Select.

“The reason why is because when you spend time on social media‚ you see only the ugly side of our country. When it comes to racial issues you only see only conflict. You don’t see enough reconciliation. And reconciliation is fundamental to our success as a country and in our lives.”

Vorster was embroiled in a road rage incident last September when Marius Geldenhuys accused him of not maintaining the correct following distance while driving down a busy road in Paarl.