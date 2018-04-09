Irate UKZN students torch couch

Irate University of KwaZulu-Natal students expressed their displeasure over a snub by the institution’s management by torching a couch at the Edgewood campus on Monday.

The burning of the couch was but one move in a tense standoff between riot police and students.

Perfect Mdepha‚ secretary general of the Edgewood Student Representative Council‚ said that the only thing the university understood was fire.

“We are protesting because of the ignorance of this university management… their ignorance of our grievances and issues‚” he said.

“We have requested for these to be addressed for a long time. He listed a range of issues from housing to laptops‚ but was not able to elaborate what the points of contention were‚” he added.