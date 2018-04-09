Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Trevor Gorven said he would always be available to act at the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ but would have to carefully consider putting himself forward again for nomination if he was unsuccessful.

Gorven was being interviewed for a position as an SCA judge for the third time.

Ten judges were shortlisted for three positions at the court. This was reduced to nine when Judge Colin Lamont withdrew his application.

Gorven told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that he was ready to be judge of the appellate court and had a range of exposure which would be of benefit to the court.

SCA President Mandisa Maya commended Gorven as a hard working‚ sound and well-rounded judge who was very helpful to colleagues‚ especially the junior ones.

Maya said she knew Gorven was deeply committed to transformation.