Judges who were being interviewed for three positions at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) expressed mixed feelings about their experiences while acting at that court.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday interviewed four of the nine shortlisted candidates.

KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Trevor Gorven said he was made to feel at home immediately when he acted at the SCA and other judges gave him support and assistance.

However‚ Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Baartman said there was an impression that acting judges at the SCA were treated like they did not know what they were doing‚ even though they were already experienced judges in the high court.

She said of all the judgments she had written in the high court since she was appointed in 2009‚ only three judgments had been “interfered with” on appeal.