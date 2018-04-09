South Africa

Oscar Pistorius' bid to appeal murder sentence dismissed

09 April 2018 - 15:57 By Nico Gous
Oscar Pistorius in court.
Image: POOL via Sapa

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius’ application to appeal against his 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend‚ model Reeva Steenkamp.

“The Constitutional Court has considered the applications for condonation and leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application for condonation should be granted‚ but the application for leave to appeal should be dismissed as it does not engage this Court’s jurisdiction‚” the order‚ dated March 28‚ reads.

Pistorius wanted to contest the ruling from the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on November 24 that extended his sentence from six to 13 years and five months for murdering Steenkamp in 2013.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in the Pretoria High Court in 2014. The SCA upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015.

The High Court sentenced Pistorius to six years’ imprisonment in July 2016.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was unhappy with the trial court’s sentence of six years and took the matter back to the SCA on appeal.

