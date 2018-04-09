Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s replacement of the board at state-owned arms manufacturer Denel has been welcomed by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).

Gordhan announced the changes‚ still to be approved by cabinet‚ at the cash-strapped state-owned enterprise on Monday.

“At last decisive action is taking place‚ after the country begged the previous Minister‚ Lynn Brown‚ to appoint competent‚ dedicated and incorruptible directors at the SOEs‚” said Rudie Heyneke‚ OUTA portfolio manager for transport.

“The new Denel board follows the appointment of a new Eskom board in January 2018 and shows that the executive is busy with a clean-up operation at SOEs.”

OUTA said that Denel may require some “major surgery” after the effects of the Guptas were exposed and analysed.

Under Brown and the outgoing board‚ Denel’s debt was R3.265-billion by the end of the 2016/17 financial year and‚ in December‚ it needed an emergency government loan guarantee of R580-million to pay its 4‚000 employees and suppliers.