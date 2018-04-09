South Africa

Protesters burn boats after girl killed

09 April 2018 - 09:16 By Jeff Wicks
Protesters in Chatsworth use stolen boats as a burning barricade.
Image: Supplied

Durban police had to contend with a furious crowd who torched boats in protest after a five-year-old girl was killed on Sunday.

It is understood that the child had been hit by a car while crossing Shallcross Road. Her death prompted a violent backlash from the community‚ who stole several boats from a nearby business before dragging them into the roadway and setting them ablaze.

Public Order Policing Unit officers had to be deployed to the scene after the mob of people began showering passing cars with rocks and other debris.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that a case of culpable homicide was opened at Chatsworth police station after the girl was hit by the car.

“After the incident an angry crowd of community members blockaded the road and protested‚ burning boats and tyres‚” she said.

“It is alleged that they also stoned passing vehicles. A case of public violence was opened regarding the protests. No arrest were made.”

The driver of the car was assaulted and taken to hospital.

DA ward councillor Sharon Hoosen said that the community had been angered by the death of the girl.

“It was not service delivery-related and simply pertained to the child’s death.” 

