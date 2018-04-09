Donations to local universities from South African philanthropists now exceed the income they derive from abroad.

Universities benefited from philanthropic efforts amounting to R1.63-billion in 2016‚ an increase of nearly R1-billion over the last four years.

But as much as 90% of that funding went to traditional higher education institutions as opposed to universities of technology‚ for example.

That’s according to the latest Annual Survey of Philanthropy in Higher Education (ASPIHE). The bulk of the financial contributions come from local trusts‚ foundations‚ corporations and individuals.

Twelve of South Africa’s 26 universities participated in the latest survey‚ which is based on 2016 figures.