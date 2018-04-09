Winnie Madikizela-Mandela mural unveiled in Cape Town

A graffiti artwork in memory of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was unveiled on the side of a building in Cape Town on Monday.

ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf said the Western Cape served as a special place for the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela who used to frequent the province while he was imprisoned.

“Winnie… was a frequent visitor here. The Western Cape was a special place to her and therefore we do think that it is fitting that the Western Cape has a wall where our members and supporters can come to and think of her… to commemorate her life‚” said Adendorf.

“Cape Town is not like Brandfort where the house is where Mam’ Winnie was banished to. Or like Bizana where her childhood home is. Or even like Soweto where she stayed. The mural is special to us because it gives many people a place where they can come and put their flowers‚ light their candles and take pictures. We commissioned a graffiti artist to do it because we wanted it to be bolder‚ stronger and different from the two pieces of Mandela and Tutu that were there already and the latter is also the reason why we chose the wall.”