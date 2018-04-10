Cancer patients have been subjected to longer waiting times at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg‚ a provincial MP has revealed.

Jack Bloom‚ the DA's Shadow Health MEC in Gauteng‚ said five machines had broken down at the hospital since January last year. Bloom said the revelation was made by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

"According to Ramokgopa‚ three of the linear accelerator machines broke down‚ two of which have been fixed and the third condemned for replacement. A Cobalt machine failed but is now functional‚ and an Orthovoltage machine that broke is not due for replacement until 2025‚" Bloom said in a statement.