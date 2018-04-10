South Africa

Crowd arrives to honour Hani in Ekurhuleni

10 April 2018 - 11:15 By Penwell Dlamini
Limpho Hani lays a wreath at the grave of her late husband Chris Hani. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by leaders of the ANC, SACP, government, Sanco, MKVA and the Hani family.
Limpho Hani lays a wreath at the grave of her late husband Chris Hani. The wreath laying ceremony was attended by leaders of the ANC, SACP, government, Sanco, MKVA and the Hani family.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

People have started arriving at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Ekurhuleni to remember the late SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani on Tuesday.

The wreath-laying ceremony is being hosted at the park where Hani was buried in 1993.

As the crowd began filling the marque where the event is taking place‚ the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department choir sang hymns to welcome the guests to the occasion.

Leaders of the SACP‚ trade union federation Cosatu‚ the SA National Civic Organisation and Military Veterans Association are expected to speak at the event. A keynote address will be delivered by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule.

The event is the 25th anniversary of Hani's assassination. He was killed on April 10 1993. At the time he was the general secretary of the SACP and a member of the national executive committee of the ANC.

Hani had led the joint SACP and ANC military wing‚ uMkhonto weSizwe‚ with outstanding dedication as its chief of staff and in various capacities going back to the 1960s in the course of the struggle against apartheid.

READ MORE: 

SACP-MK veteran Charles Setsubi dies‚ aged 70

Sechaba Aloys Cosmas ‘Charles’ Setsubi‚ a South African Communist Party central committee member and former MK operative who was close to Chris Hani‚ ...
Politics
29 days ago

Walus‚ Krejcir‚ the Guptas ... they're all the same to me‚ says Gigaba

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba says the department will take the same approach with Ajay Gupta as it did with Janusz Walus and Radovan Krecjir.
Politics
1 month ago

Janusz Walus denied parole

Justice Minister Michael Masutha on Friday denied parole to Chris Hani’s killer‚ Janusz Walus.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Cocaine 'flew through window and into my purse', claims woman after drug bust World
  2. Mama Winnie doesn't need anyone to defend her‚ says Hani's daughter South Africa
  3. Student nurses have no books South Africa
  4. Mama Winnie's home town celebrates her life South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
X