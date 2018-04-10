The multi-million rand Khomga Commonage housing project, with a R30-million water and sanitation infrastructure component, started four years ago. Today it is an eyesore.

More than 1‚100 toilets worth an estimated R10-million built for this project stand on an empty field - with some built a few metres away from a quarry while others are literally built in the middle of the bush‚ the Daily Dispatch reports.

These were built by contractors employed by Amathole District Municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape.

Residents say not a single house foundation or showhouse has been built as yet.

ADM spokesman Siyabulela Makunga said his entity's role is to deliver bulk water and sanitation to the area. "The status of the project is 98% in bulk water and sanitation is at 100%‚" he said.

Provincial human settlements spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha said his department is awaiting the completion of the bulk infrastructure construction. “It is a requirement that for any new development to take place‚ the capacity of the infrastructure must be able to carry the development.”

The project is due to be completed by 2021‚ according to the human settlements department.

