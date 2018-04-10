Government admits ‘huge’ backlog in upgrading Mpumalanga's roads

Department of Public Works Roads and Transport spokesperson David Nkambule said this in a statement on Tuesday.

“The twin demands of maintaining existing infrastructure and upgrading infrastructure in previously neglected and underdeveloped communities place a huge budgetary burden on government and consequently there is a huge infrastructure maintenance and upgrade backlog.”

The department handles grass cutting‚ replacing road signs‚ repairing the shoulder of the roads‚ resealing potholes‚ cleaning drains and road markings.

Nkambule said there were 13‚875 roads in the province of which 8‚540 were gravel and 5‚355 tarred.

Nkambule said they have invested in these popular tourist routes:

The R36 between Bambi and Mashishing. The second phase is currently underway and the final stage should start by 2020/21 financial year; Construction on the R536 between Sabie and Hazyview will start in the 2019/20 financial year;

The road between Graskop and Matibidi will be rehabilitated in the 2019/20 financial year;

R1-million was spent on the R537 between White River to Sabie to fix potholes and cut the grass; and

Maintenance on the R538 between White River and Jerusalem/ Masoyi was recently completed.

A local businessman said on Sunday that some roads in the province were nothing more than potholes with tar.