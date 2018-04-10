What a humble beginning from her roots in the rural village of Mbongweni‚ Bizana‚ in the Transkei to the world stage where over the last week tributes have unendingly poured out for one who lived a full life; a life dedicated to the struggle for liberation of our people. UMangutyana was an international symbol our resistance to apartheid and played a pivotal role in rallying the Global Anti-Apartheid Movement to isolate the Apartheid regime and ultimately secure the release of my grandfather and other political prisoners.

She was at the same time a rallying point for the marginalized poor‚ black township and rural residents who demanded their freedom. Comrades and friends; we shall never forget her resistance to the brutality‚ harassment and atrocities of the Apartheid regime. Despite their best efforts they could not prevent‚ discouraged or stop her from championing the anti-apartheid cause and being the voice for millions of our people. This bravery‚ courage and determination in the face of all odds led to her periodic imprisonment from 1969‚ much of it spent in solitary confinement.

Not even years of banishment to Brandfort could silence her. They tried everything‚ even burning down her house; but she proved why she is regarded as "Mother of the Nation”. unwavering‚ resilient and irrepressible and always at the heart of the struggle.

Comrades and friend; the monumental life of uNobandla must be rallying point to continue our struggle for the suffering masses of people in our country and the world; Today‚ Mam Winnie’s name is echoing in Gaza and other parts of occupied Palestine. Today‚ her life and struggle is being celebrated in Western Sahara. Our struggle is far from over.