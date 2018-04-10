The daughter of the late Chris Hani says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela does not need anyone to defend because her deeds speak for her.

Speaking at her father’s death commemoration in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday‚ Lindiwe Hani detailed how she was introduced to Madikizela-Mandela as a child and the relationship her father had with her.

“My father loved Mama Winnie and she loved him as well … There was some anxiety when our parents told us that we would be staying with Mama Winnie and her family in Soweto. We could hear the love and respect in my father’s voice every time he spoke of her. We would be shown images of her and‚ just like everyone‚ I was mesmerised by her beauty‚” Hani said.