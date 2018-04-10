South Africa

Mama Winnie doesn't need anyone to defend her‚ says Hani's daughter

10 April 2018 - 12:44 By Penwell Dlamini
Lindiwe Hani addresses the crowd during the commemoration of her father's death in Ekurhuleni. She said that the late Mama Winnie needs no defending from anyone.
Image: Penwell Dlamini

The daughter of the late Chris Hani says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela does not need anyone to defend because her deeds speak for her.

Speaking at her father’s death commemoration in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday‚ Lindiwe Hani detailed how she was introduced to Madikizela-Mandela as a child and the relationship her father had with her.

“My father loved Mama Winnie and she loved him as well … There was some anxiety when our parents told us that we would be staying with Mama Winnie and her family in Soweto. We could hear the love and respect in my father’s voice every time he spoke of her. We would be shown images of her and‚ just like everyone‚ I was mesmerised by her beauty‚” Hani said.

She said her father would use Madikizela-Mandela to inspire his daughters to know that they are just as good as boys or even better. Hani still remembers the first day she met Madikizela-Mandela.

“I can’t tell you what she was wearing on that day but I can tell you that I was wrapped up in the biggest embrace …She told me: Darling‚ call me big mama‚” she said.

Madikizela-Mandela then introduced the Hani kids to her grandchildren‚ who immediately embraced them‚ Hani added.

Hani said she was not pleased at some of the things that have been said about Madikizela-Mandela‚ even by those who are trying to defend the mother of the nation from her critics.

“Mama Winnie doesn’t need any defending. Her actions are the reason that I can stand here as an independent‚ strong and unapologetic black woman. Not only did she keep the whole fire burning‚ she collected the wood and she lit that fire‚” she said.

