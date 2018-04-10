South Africa

Mama Winnie's home town celebrates her life

10 April 2018 - 12:20 By LULAMILE FENI
ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa started the day’s programme at Mbongweni Village in Mbizana, Eastern Cape to meet with the family of Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Image: African National Congress via Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation have landed in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birth village of Mbongweni in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa will make an address at a local stadium‚ where a memorial service is being held. A big tent with a capacity of about 10‚000 has been erected in the stadium in the small town of Bizana‚ and is already almost full.

Cultural groups and the Mbizana Village High School are entertaining guests. Several ANC national and provincial leaders have graced the event.

ANC NEC member and Eastern Cape MEC for sport‚ recreation‚ arts and culture Pemmy Majodina said: "We are waiting for the president to address us. Cultural groups are entertaining us because we are not mourning but celebrating a life that was well-lived by Mama Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela."

She said everybody was invited to the memorial service.

"As you can see‚ it's a multi-party‚ interfaith thing ... We are expecting 10‚000 people but we have about 15‚000 even before 11am‚" said Majodina.

-DispatchLIVE 

