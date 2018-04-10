Mama Winnie's home town celebrates her life
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation have landed in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birth village of Mbongweni in Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
Ramaphosa will make an address at a local stadium‚ where a memorial service is being held. A big tent with a capacity of about 10‚000 has been erected in the stadium in the small town of Bizana‚ and is already almost full.
ANC President Cyril #Ramaphosa signs the Condolences Book at the home and birthplace of Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela pic.twitter.com/4Qn6i8lSd5— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 10, 2018
Cultural groups and the Mbizana Village High School are entertaining guests. Several ANC national and provincial leaders have graced the event.
ANC NEC member and Eastern Cape MEC for sport‚ recreation‚ arts and culture Pemmy Majodina said: "We are waiting for the president to address us. Cultural groups are entertaining us because we are not mourning but celebrating a life that was well-lived by Mama Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela."
#Ramaphosa She once said she is the product of the masses of our people and no truer words have been spoken. She lived among the people. She will always be your daughter, sister and aunt and grandmother. We thank you for giving us your daughter who made such a contribution.— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 10, 2018
She said everybody was invited to the memorial service.
"As you can see‚ it's a multi-party‚ interfaith thing ... We are expecting 10‚000 people but we have about 15‚000 even before 11am‚" said Majodina.
-DispatchLIVE
ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at Mbongweni Village, Mbizana, to pay visit the Madikizela family. This is the birthplace and home of Mana Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela Mandela pic.twitter.com/lnnX0zf28o— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 10, 2018