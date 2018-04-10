Protesters marched to the Magistrate’s Court in Hermanus on Tuesday‚ calling for the release of people arrested during a thwarted land grab in the coastal town.

Vehicles‚ a satellite police station and part of a library were torched when protesters clashed with police and a security company after plots of land were marked out last month. Scores of people were arrested. Looters stole stock from foreign-owned shops and foreign families were forced to flee for their lives.

Gcobani Ndzongana‚ an activist and administrator of the Facebook page Zwelihle Renewal‚ said in a post on Monday evening that residents of the township would march to the court to "demand the release of those who are arrested". He added: "It's all shut down no work for your safety."

Some of the arrested residents are appearing in court on Tuesday.

Ockie tweeted a picture of the marchers‚ escorted by police‚ early on Tuesday.