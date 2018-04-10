Mom decries slow police probe into son's New Year's death

The vexing New Year’s Day death of Desmond Roberts remains veiled in mystery.

The 22-year-old Durban man was slain at his rented home in Boundary Road in Escombe in the early hours of the new year. His girlfriend claimed that she had watched him stab himself in the chest and thereafter slit his own throat.

Police probing the matter quickly changed their investigation of a suicide into one of murder. Spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the investigation into the murder was “ongoing”.

“Malvern police are investigating a case of murder. At this stage‚ no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing‚” he said.

“According to Malvern police‚ the girlfriend alleges that she found her boyfriend‚ stabbing himself on the chest and she ran to call the landlord. She alleges that when she came back she found him slitting his throat at their place of residence.”