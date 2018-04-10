South Africa

News about police detaining woman in males’ cell is fake: commissioner

10 April 2018 - 19:02 By Timeslive
National commissioner of police General Khehla Sitole has ordered a full investigation to determine the origin of what he referred to as fake news about police arresting a woman and detaining her in a holding cell for male prisoners.

Condemning the story‚ Sitole said this type of reporting could only serve “to cause a disconnect between the police and community at large”.

He added that the South African Police Service viewed crimes against women and children in a very serious light‚ so much so that it regarded this as one of its priorities in the organisation.

“We want to urge people as well as the media of South Africa to report responsibly as we rely on both the media and communities to successfully achieve our objectives in addressing the scourge of crime in this country‚” Sitole said in a statement.

“Crimes against women and children are no matter to be taken lightly‚ I have therefore instructed the Station Commander to ensure that this case is investigated and the culprit is brought to book‚” he added.

