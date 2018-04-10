Parent killer now free and going to church

When a group of Durban churchgoers welcomed a new member into their fold‚ they were blissfully unaware that their latest congregant had held his mother down while his sister repeatedly stabbed her before he strangled his father almost 10 years ago.

The newcomer was convicted murderer Hardus Lotter‚ who is out on parole and living under house arrest.

He is now going to church‚ starting his own computer repairs business and connecting with the outside world through a newly created Facebook account.

The 29-year-old was released from Sevontein Prison outside Pietermaritzburg on Human Rights Day after serving six years of his 10-year sentence for the brutal murder of his parents‚ Johan and Riekie Lotter‚ at their Westville home in 2008.