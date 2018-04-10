A Cape Town police officer was ambushed and killed while responding to a complaint on Monday night.

Western Cape commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said Constable Ncedo Katoyi‚ 39‚ was shot in Site C‚ Khayelitsha.

On Tuesday Community safety MEC Dan Plato offered R100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailants.

Said Jula: “It is disheartening when police officials assisting community members become targets themselves. Police are there to protect and make communities safer. We are doing our best to get the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

He said Katoyi’s colleagues at Khayelitsha police station were receiving counselling and the Hawks were investigating the murder.

Plato condemned the killing. “The alleged ambush of two police officials by six suspects cannot be seen in any other light as murder‚ attempted murder and an outright attack on the state‚” he said.

“It is for this reason that I remind the law-abiding residents in our communities that the Department of Community Safety’s R100,000 reward still stands for anyone with information that will result in the arrest and successful conviction of cop killers in the Western Cape.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the injured colleague‚ family and friends of the officer who has lost his life.”

Plato said “only a select few in our society are responsible for these crimes. Those responsible for the crimes are‚ however‚ someone’s child‚ someone’s sibling or someone’s neighbour – these are the people that need to break their silence and assist the police.”