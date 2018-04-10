South Africa

Three judges recommended for appointment to the SCA

10 April 2018 - 16:57 By Ernest Mabuza
Judge court gavel
Judge court gavel
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Free State Judge President Mahube Molemela‚ Johannesburg High Court judge Tati Makgoka and Western Cape High Court Judge Ashton Schippers have been recommended by the Judicial Commission for appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The JSC made this announcement after it interviewed nine candidates for the three vacancies at the Office of the Chief Justice between Monday and Tuesday.

The recommended appointees could be viewed as a bid by the commission to ensure a greater race and gender representation at the SCA.

Johannesburg High Court judge Colin Lamont withdrew his application and he was not interviewed.

The commission’s recommendations will be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who will make the final appointments.

