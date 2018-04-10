Tsoka unfazed by some unwelcoming SCA judges as ‘you cannot be loved by all people’

Johannesburg high court Judge Moroa Tsoka said he was unfazed by the fact that some Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges seemed not to welcome him during his stint at that court.

Tsoka is one of nine judges who were being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for three posts at that court.

Tsoka had two acting stints at the SCA‚ the first one from December 1 2015 until May 30 2016 and the second one from June 1 2017 to November 30 last year.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told Tsoka that judges who had acted at the SCA seemed to have experienced that environment differently.

“There are those who were well received … and those who have a somewhat unpleasant story to tell‚” Mogoeng said.