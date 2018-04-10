Two police officers caught allegedly accepting a bribe from a member of the public in a restaurant in Cape Town have been released on bail of R3‚000 each.

They were joined in the dock at Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday by the man accused of paying the bribe‚ who was also freed on bail. The case was postponed until June.

The arrest of the police officers was captured on video and shows how police swooped on a 48-year-old police captain and a 56-year-old warrant officer who were seated together at a restaurant at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River on Friday.

The men appeared to be surprised. While the warrant officer was being stripped of his police badges and handcuffed in front of restaurant patrons‚ his only question was: “What’s happening now?”

Western Cape police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the men were charged with corruption “after they accepted a bribe from a member of the public”.

TimesLIVE understands the alleged bribe was related to the return of a firearm to the civilian.