South Africa

WATCH | Students injured during DUT protest

10 April 2018 - 16:52 By Jeff Wicks
Students were injured after police opened fire on a protest at the Durban University of Technology.
Students were injured after police opened fire on a protest at the Durban University of Technology.
Image: Supplied

Several Durban University of Technology students were injured during protest action at the Ritson Road campus on Tuesday.

It is understood that five students sustained minor injuries during the chaos that ensued after students raised several issues relating to NSFAS payments and accommodation.

The students were all transported by Life24/7 Ambulance Service to City Hospital for further treatment.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: "This morning at 10am‚ about 500 students embarked in a protest. They threw stones and damaged two vehicles as well as the university property. During the stone throwing four students sustained injuries. The situation is quiet now and [the protesters] have dispersed."

He said police were monitoring the scene.

DUT management didn't respond to queries.

READ MORE

Durban university shut down…again

The embattled Durban University of Technology - fresh from a protracted staff strike - suspended lectures on Wednesday‚ this time because of a ...
News
13 days ago

DUT say unions’ no-show is thwarting end of strike

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) say they have been stood up twice by unions representing staff to end the strife that has thrown the ...
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa hits out at Winnie critics South Africa
  2. Land debate is at an exciting moment‚ says restitution expert South Africa
  3. Residents return to building where wall collapse killed three children South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa says Winnie was a fearless leader who hated corruption South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Jerry Richardson told me he did it’, says Stompie’s mother
Police officer arrested and stripped of badge
X