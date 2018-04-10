WATCH | Students injured during DUT protest

It is understood that five students sustained minor injuries during the chaos that ensued after students raised several issues relating to NSFAS payments and accommodation.

The students were all transported by Life24/7 Ambulance Service to City Hospital for further treatment.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: "This morning at 10am‚ about 500 students embarked in a protest. They threw stones and damaged two vehicles as well as the university property. During the stone throwing four students sustained injuries. The situation is quiet now and [the protesters] have dispersed."

He said police were monitoring the scene.

DUT management didn't respond to queries.