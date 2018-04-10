South Africa

Woman arrested after visiting City Power with stolen electricity meters

10 April 2018 - 10:03 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A Johannesburg resident has been arrested for stealing two electricity meters worth R4‚000‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Tuesday.

The suspect was nabbed on Monday after daringly visiting the City Power offices in Booysens with the loot stuffed in her handbag. The woman had gone to the offices to ask that her power be reconnected after it was switched off last week during Operation Buya Mthetho for being in arrears.

“As she was busy negotiating with officials from the City‚ one of the technicians present noticed that she was carrying two meters in her handbag‚” Mashaba said.

“The serial numbers of the meters were then checked in the system and it was discovered that the meters were reported stolen in Lenasia South.”

The suspect was held at the Booysens police station and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Operation Buya Mthetho is part of Mashaba’s drive to ensure compliance with by-laws.

