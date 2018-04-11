Disgruntled group attempts sit-in at Home Affairs

The Department of Home Affairs in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ has turned Kgomotso Marokoane away 10 times.

Tuesday was the 10th time and the last straw.

“The day before I had gone there and had been turned back‚” Marokoane said.

She was part of a group of about 15 that protested when security closed its doors at 2pm on Tuesday. The offices close at 3:30pm‚ but an official told them there were too many people inside and they would not be helped.

“I am telling this lady (Home Affairs official) that this is the second day that I have asked my work to come here. I can’t keep asking and you can’t expect to wake up at 5am just to stand in line.”