A Durban grandmother‚ who had been accused of causing the death of her three-year-old grandchild by tying her to a bed for three nights and beating her‚ has died in Westville Prison.

The 55-year-old was awaiting trial for the savage abuse of the three-year-old‚ nicknamed Baby X‚ as well as her two siblings. The suspects are not named in order to protect the identity of the children.

The woman and her 31-year-old daughter had been accused of the brutal abuse of the three children. They allegedly burnt them with a hot iron and cigarette‚ sexually assaulted them‚ and beat them with belts‚ rulers and spoons.