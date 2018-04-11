State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser must be fired‚ the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) says.

It said on Wednesday that Fraser had retained his post despite mounting allegations against him that made it clear that he could not be left in charge of the spy agency.

“The revelation that Fraser has attempted to shut down the Inspector General of Intelligence's investigations of these allegations makes his removal all the more urgent‚” the advocacy organisation said in a statement.

According to court documents filed by the Inspector General of Intelligence‚ Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ Fraser has interfered heavily in the Inspector General's work‚ including revoking Dintwe's security clearance.

R2K said the Inspector General of Intelligence is appointed by Parliament to oversee the conduct of the intelligence agencies and safeguard against exactly this kind of abuse of power.