South Africa

Hands off the Inspector General of Intelligence! Fire Arthur Fraser: R2K

11 April 2018 - 18:00 By Timeslive
SSA director-general Arthur Fraser.
SSA director-general Arthur Fraser.
Image: Gallo Images

State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser must be fired‚ the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) says.

It said on Wednesday that Fraser had retained his post despite mounting allegations against him that made it clear that he could not be left in charge of the spy agency.

“The revelation that Fraser has attempted to shut down the Inspector General of Intelligence's investigations of these allegations makes his removal all the more urgent‚” the advocacy organisation said in a statement.

According to court documents filed by the Inspector General of Intelligence‚ Setlhomamaru Dintwe‚ Fraser has interfered heavily in the Inspector General's work‚ including revoking Dintwe's security clearance.

R2K said the Inspector General of Intelligence is appointed by Parliament to oversee the conduct of the intelligence agencies and safeguard against exactly this kind of abuse of power.

Spy boss probe - what we know

State Security Agency Director General Arthur Fraser set up a network of agents that could have wasted up to R1-billion of taxpayers' money‚ ...
Politics
4 hours ago

“In light of the growing evidence of widespread abuses inside the intelligence structures‚ including corruption‚ illegal surveillance and continued politicisation‚ this office needs to be protected from harassment and intimidation. In fact‚ urgent reforms are needed to strengthen its independence and bolsters its powers‚ and make it more transparent and accountable to the public‚” it said.

The organisation called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire the securocrats in the intelligence agencies‚ starting with Arthur Fraser‚ and said these agencies must be staffed by individuals who are independent‚ credible and untainted by past abuses of power.

It also said police must investigate the allegations against Fraser as a criminal matter.

“Parliament must ensure the Inspector General of Intelligence is given the necessary independence and resources to root out the rot in South Africa's intelligence agencies - from top to bottom‚” it added.

READ MORE

DA asks Ramaphosa to suspend spy boss for ‘threatening’ intelligence watchdog

The Democratic Alliance has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately suspend State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser pending ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Spy boss accused of 'threatening' intelligence watchdog

The Inspector-General of Intelligence has accused State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser of threatening him and trying to block an ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hands off the Inspector General of Intelligence! Fire Arthur Fraser: R2K South Africa
  2. Public protector asked to probe Cape Town's 27% water price hike South Africa
  3. Mozambique sets October 2019 for general elections Africa
  4. Ryan confident Trump won't fire Russia investigators World
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X