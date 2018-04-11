How a R170‚000 bicycle was lost and found

A Pietermaritzburg mother's search for her teenage son's R170‚000 bicycle took her on an 11-hour drive to and from Johannesburg - only to find it via a musical band's Facebook page.

"What are the odds?" Lynne Jackson said on Wednesday, three days after the bizarre events unfolded.

Her 18-year-old son's Santa Cruz Downhilling bike - which had arrived from the United Kingdom just two days before he participated in the SA Downhill Championships in Hartbeespoort - fell off a bicycle rack during the trip back home on Sunday.