I looked to Mama Winnie's bravery when I was jailed - Tshidi Nyembe
Tshidi Nyembe was about five years old when she first learned about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Born in Sophiatown and having grown up in Rockville‚ she watched Mama Winnie throughout her struggles in the apartheid era as well as the democratic dispensation.
On Tuesday‚ she left her home in Etwatwa‚ Ekurhuleni‚ and slept outside Mama Winnie’s home in Orlando West. This was just to make sure she had a good chance of being able to attend the memorial service to bid farewell to her favourite icon.
Nyembe‚ now 68‚ cannot walk properly but she found a way to dance to struggle songs when TimesLIVE encountered her outside Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
“She [Madikizela-Mandela] mobilised everyone in Soweto to rebel against the apartheid government. When I was just 13‚ we used to collect the dompas from the elderly so that they could be set alight in the public. I grew up knowing her as the woman who fought for Tata [Nelson Mandela] while he was in jail.
“When a lot of squatter camps were established in Gauteng‚ she visited these places to see poor people. She would bring people food and ensure that they were taken care of. We have lost a heroine of our time and she will forever be remembered in the history of the struggle against apartheid‚” said Nyembe.
Nyembe said it was Winnie who supported her during her most difficult time. In 1997‚ she was arrested and later convicted after she and other women in Etwatwa cut off a man’s penis. The 29-year-old man had raped an eight-year-old girl. At the time‚ Nyembe was involved in her local community’s safety committee.
She was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment but was released on parole in 2005. It was while in jail that Nyembe’s ankles were injured because of her feet being shackled.
“Mama Winnie was my inspiration while I was behind bars. I knew that I would one day get my freedom because I had seen the things that she had endured as a woman. She deserves all the respect that the nation is giving her today and even more‚” Nyembe said.