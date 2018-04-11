Tshidi Nyembe was about five years old when she first learned about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Born in Sophiatown and having grown up in Rockville‚ she watched Mama Winnie throughout her struggles in the apartheid era as well as the democratic dispensation.

On Tuesday‚ she left her home in Etwatwa‚ Ekurhuleni‚ and slept outside Mama Winnie’s home in Orlando West. This was just to make sure she had a good chance of being able to attend the memorial service to bid farewell to her favourite icon.

Nyembe‚ now 68‚ cannot walk properly but she found a way to dance to struggle songs when TimesLIVE encountered her outside Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“She [Madikizela-Mandela] mobilised everyone in Soweto to rebel against the apartheid government. When I was just 13‚ we used to collect the dompas from the elderly so that they could be set alight in the public. I grew up knowing her as the woman who fought for Tata [Nelson Mandela] while he was in jail.