South Africa

Land reform staff take their unhappiness to the streets

11 April 2018 - 16:29 By Jacqueline Flynn
Caption: Nehawu members Siyanda Ngudle and Lungiswa Nante picket in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Image: Jackie Flynn

Allegations of unfair labour practice sparked a picket on Wednesday by Cape Town employees of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

A group of National Education Health and Allied Workers Union members in red Nehawu shirts and carrying posters stood outside the department’s Long Street offices for the third consecutive day.

Among their complaints‚ they alleged unfair dismissal of employees‚ disadvantage for rural workers and corruption by management.

“We lodge grievances that are never followed up by the labour relations‚” said protester Siyanda Ngudle. “We’ve been crying out loud for four years.”

The picketers said staff were being demoralised by their managers and felt they were not respected. The group had drawn up a memorandum of grievances but no one from the department was available to receive it.

The deputy director of communications for the department‚ Vuyani Nkasayi‚ confirmed that no document had been received from the union.

“We are aware of the grievances and will respond once we study the memorandum‚” he said.

