Allegations of unfair labour practice sparked a picket on Wednesday by Cape Town employees of the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

A group of National Education Health and Allied Workers Union members in red Nehawu shirts and carrying posters stood outside the department’s Long Street offices for the third consecutive day.

Among their complaints‚ they alleged unfair dismissal of employees‚ disadvantage for rural workers and corruption by management.

“We lodge grievances that are never followed up by the labour relations‚” said protester Siyanda Ngudle. “We’ve been crying out loud for four years.”

The picketers said staff were being demoralised by their managers and felt they were not respected. The group had drawn up a memorandum of grievances but no one from the department was available to receive it.