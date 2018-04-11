South Africa

Mama Winnie's memorial service: No go areas in Soweto today

11 April 2018 - 07:16 By Timeslive
Commuters have been advised of alternative roads around Soweto to avoid roads that will be closed around Orlando Stadium for today's memorial service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. File photo.
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Commuters are advised of traffic diversions on roads around Orlando Stadium for today's memorial service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Motorists will not be allowed access into Mooki Street between the Soweto highway and Sofasonke Street‚ government organisers say.

Klipspruitvalley Road will be blocked off between the N17 circle and Khumalo Street; residents can obtain access permits from Orlando police station‚ however.

Ramaphosa hits out at Winnie critics

resident Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned those who criticise Winnie Madikizela-Mandela “even in death”.
News
13 hours ago

Mourners will not be allowed to drive through cordoned-off areas and will have to park at the Nasrec Expo Centre from where they will be ferried by buses to the stadium.

The roads will be reopened at 6pm.

The Rea Vaya bus route will not be affected.

The memorial service is scheduled to start at 11am and expected to last for four hours.

