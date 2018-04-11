Commuters are advised of traffic diversions on roads around Orlando Stadium for today's memorial service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Motorists will not be allowed access into Mooki Street between the Soweto highway and Sofasonke Street‚ government organisers say.

Klipspruitvalley Road will be blocked off between the N17 circle and Khumalo Street; residents can obtain access permits from Orlando police station‚ however.