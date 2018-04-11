Nkandla public works officials off the hook

The 12 senior officials from the Department of Public Works who were facing a disciplinary hearing relating to the controversial R246-million security upgrades at former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead are off the hook — and for good.

Public works spokesman Thami Mchunu has confirmed that the department settled all cases with the officials last year and that they were all back at work.

“They were settled through negotiations with employee representatives‚ ” said Mchunu without elaborating.

This was also confirmed by Public Service Association’s KwaZulu-Natal manager‚ Claude Naicker‚ who said: “They resolved it via a settlement agreement and the unions are not prepared to talk about it because of the non-disclosure clause.”