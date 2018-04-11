South Africa

Pastor Omotoso case postponed

11 April 2018 - 11:10 By Devon Koen
Televangelist Timothy Omotoso.
Image: Tim Omotoso Ministries

Omotoso‚ 59‚ was arrested in Port Elizabeth in April last year. He is facing multiple charges‚ including rape. Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13.

Omotoso appeared with three other accused – Zukiwa Sitho‚ 28‚ Lusanda Solani‚ 36‚ and Nobubele Mlindi‚ 31. The case was postponed to May 15 for the state to finalise the charges against the four accused and to have the case centralised.

