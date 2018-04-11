Pastor Omotoso case postponed
11 April 2018 - 11:10
A group has gathered at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court ahead of Pastor #TimOmotoso’s appearance today. 📹 @deneeshapillay pic.twitter.com/smMqOySoiX— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 11, 2018
Omotoso‚ 59‚ was arrested in Port Elizabeth in April last year. He is facing multiple charges‚ including rape. Some of the alleged victims were as young as 13.
Omotoso appeared with three other accused – Zukiwa Sitho‚ 28‚ Lusanda Solani‚ 36‚ and Nobubele Mlindi‚ 31. The case was postponed to May 15 for the state to finalise the charges against the four accused and to have the case centralised.
-HeraldLIVE