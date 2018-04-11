South African businessman Justin van Pletzen who became an instant online celebrity after a video of him confronting Ajay Gupta in Dubai went viral‚ remains in detention in the emirate city though the reason for his arrest is still unknown.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed on Wednesday that Van Pletzen had been arrested in Dubai.

It said consular staff from the South African mission in Dubai had visited him‚ and promised the department would "maintain contact with Mr van Pletzen and his family to render consular services".

“It is alleged that Van Pletzen’s arrest is linked to a video he recently circulated about Ajay Gupta whom he met in Dubai. However‚ this is yet to be confirmed by the local authorities‚” DIRCO spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said.

Mabaya said they could not provide more details about Van Pletzen’s charges and when he would appear in court.

Van Pletzen confronted Gupta outside the Indian consulate on Wednesday last week as part of a R300 bet.