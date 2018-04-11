South Africa

Students evacuated as fire breaks out at residence

11 April 2018 - 09:04 By Jeff Wicks
Mangosuthu University of Technology students were evacuated as fire breaks out at city centre residence.
Mangosuthu University of Technology students were evacuated as fire breaks out at city centre residence.
Image: Rescue Care

Students from the Mangosuthu University of Technology were evacuated from a city centre residence after a fire broke out on the ground floor on Wednesday morning.

Smoke billowed from the eaves of the old Lonsdale Hotel‚ which has since been converted into student housing on Durban’s beachfront.

eThekwini Metro firefighters managed to quell the blaze as bewildered students gathered on the street. A Rescue Care spokesman said that medics had responded to the scene and had been on standby while firefighters battled the fire.

“No injuries have been reported and it would appear that the quick response from the eThekwini Metro Fire Department resulted in the fire being extinguished‚” he said.

Most read

  1. Kremlin warns against moves that 'could destabilise' Syria World
  2. About 100 soldiers on Algerian plane that crashed: military source Africa
  3. Order of Luthuli award for assassinated tribal 'peace chief' South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Spy boss accused of 'threatening' intelligence watchdog South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
Elephant charges at couple three times at the Kruger National Park
X