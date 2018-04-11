No sooner had South Africa’s leading animation studio bagged its first Emmy than it prepared to launch its biggest project yet.

Triggerfish‚ of Cape Town‚ was awarded this year’s International Emmy Kids Award for animation in Cannes on Tuesday for two half-hour adaptations of Roald Dahl’s “Revolting Rhymes”.

“It still hasn’t sunk in‚” said Mike Buckland‚ Triggerfish’s head of production. “For me it’s such a validation of South African animation. Everyone thinks we are down in the bottom of the world but we can produce content that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of the world.”