Triggerfish nets Emmy - and aims for even bigger fish
No sooner had South Africa’s leading animation studio bagged its first Emmy than it prepared to launch its biggest project yet.
Triggerfish‚ of Cape Town‚ was awarded this year’s International Emmy Kids Award for animation in Cannes on Tuesday for two half-hour adaptations of Roald Dahl’s “Revolting Rhymes”.
“It still hasn’t sunk in‚” said Mike Buckland‚ Triggerfish’s head of production. “For me it’s such a validation of South African animation. Everyone thinks we are down in the bottom of the world but we can produce content that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of the world.”
This is the 12th major international award for "Revolting Rhymes"‚ and it was nominated in the “best animated short” category at this year’s Oscars.
After international successes with “Adventures in Zambezia” and “Khumba”‚ Triggerfish is about to start work on its biggest project yet‚ “Seal Team”‚ set in Cape Town.
The feature-length animation recounts the adventures of Quinn‚ a former performing seal‚ and a team of sidekicks who decide to fight back against the sharks who dominate the waters‚ according to online reports.
Buckland said 80 employees worked for a year to produce “Revolting Rhymes”‚ but for “Seal Team” Triggerfish would be bringing around 120 animation professionals onto the team. Recruitment advertisements have been placed this week‚ and staff are needed for 10 months from June 1.
“This is the biggest project we’ve ever worked on‚” said Buckland. “We are really excited to be making animation at this sort of level.”
- Hannah Green is on a SIT Study Abroad programme with Round Earth Media