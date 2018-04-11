A group of more than 30 Tsonga men and women have been farming parcels of unused urban municipal land on the East Rand for over a decade.

They have about ten open spaces in Benoni‚ Daveyton‚ and New Modder. They assign land to various individuals to farm and get together at planting and harvest time. They also rotate crops according to traditional farming practices. When the municipality tells them to get off the land or sells it‚ they move on.

Every morning‚ Grace Matebula walks from her house in Daveyton to Benoni‚ where she shares a field with four people. She says she has not bought vegetables since coming to Johannesburg 15 years ago.

“ln Giyani [in north-east Limpopo]‚ where we come from‚ only lazy people buy vegetables from other people. A real woman wakes up early in the morning and goes to the fields‚” says Matebula.

Her fields in Benoni give her and her family enough maize for a half-year supply of mieliemeal. She is now 53 and has raised three children. She also plants beans‚ which she and her family use to make gravy‚ and she keeps a small garden at home to grow morogo.

“Tsonga people value traditional food‚ which we can only plant ourselves. Our fields keep us going‚” says Matebula.

Mama Chauke and her daughter‚ Clara‚ work fields along Paul Kruger Highway in Benoni. They start at 6am every day. For over ten years they have grown maize‚ beans and groundnuts here.